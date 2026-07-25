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Bollywood Hungama » News » Dharmendra Pradhan resigns: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aditi Rao Hydari, and other celebs hail students, call it a victory for youth voices » Dharmendra Pradhan resigns: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aditi Rao Hydari, and other celebs hail students, call it a victory for youth voices

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Dharmendra Pradhan resigns: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aditi Rao Hydari, and other celebs hail students, call it a victory for youth voices

en Bollywood News Dharmendra Pradhan resigns: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aditi Rao Hydari, and other celebs hail students, call it a victory for youth voices
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After days of nationwide protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and demands for education reforms, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned from his post.

Dharmendra Pradhan resigns: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aditi Rao Hydari, and other celebs hail students, call it a victory for youth voices

Dharmendra Pradhan resigns: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aditi Rao Hydari, and other celebs hail students, call it a victory for youth voices

The development has prompted fresh reactions from several members of the film fraternity, many of whom had voiced support for the student-led movement over the past week. Several actors described the resignation as proof that peaceful, democratic protests can bring about change, while others urged the government to focus on long-term reforms in the education system.

Take a look below:

Dharmendra Pradhan resigns: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aditi Rao Hydari, and other celebs hail students, call it a victory for youth voices

 

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Also Read: “Step down Dharmendra Pradhan”: Jyotika backs students amid NEET protest, calls for accountability

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