Dharmendra Pradhan resigns: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aditi Rao Hydari, and other celebs hail students, call it a victory for youth voices

After days of nationwide protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and demands for education reforms, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned from his post.

Dharmendra Pradhan resigns: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aditi Rao Hydari, and other celebs hail students, call it a victory for youth voices

The development has prompted fresh reactions from several members of the film fraternity, many of whom had voiced support for the student-led movement over the past week. Several actors described the resignation as proof that peaceful, democratic protests can bring about change, while others urged the government to focus on long-term reforms in the education system.

Take a look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

Also Read: “Step down Dharmendra Pradhan”: Jyotika backs students amid NEET protest, calls for accountability

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