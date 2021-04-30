Some 10 days back, the industry, trade and fans got a jolt as the makers of Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai revealed that their film would be releasing in cinemas as well as on ZeePlex. Soon, the trailer was out and then the producers wasted no time in releasing their first song, ‘Seeti Maar’, on April 26. While a section of netizens felt that the original song, featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde was better, many gave the recreated version thumbs up. The song, featuring Salman Khan and Disha Patani, also amassed more than 50 million views in 3 days which proved that the song has become a rage.

Today, the second song of Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai, 'Dil De Diya', would release. It features Salman along with Jacqueline Fernandez. Meanwhile, the next song, ‘Zoom Zoom’, is expected to be out next week and it has now come to light that just like ‘Seeti Maar’, the third track of the film is also sung by Iulia Vantur. A source says, “There are 4 songs in the album. While ‘Seeti Maar’ is sung by Kamaal Khan and Iulia Vantur, ‘Zoom Zoom’ is crooned by Ash King and Iulia. So out of four songs in Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai, two songs are sung by Iulia.” 'Dil De Diya', meanwhile, has Kamaal Khan and Payal Dev as singers.

‘Zoom Zoom’ is composed by Sajid-Wajid. Sajid in an interview around 2 weeks back said that Iulia Vantur has improved a lot as a singer. He said that it is wrong to assume that she is being promoted by Salman Khan and that she puts in a lot of effort. He revealed that earlier, they had to work with her for 6-7 hours to correct each note. But for the ‘Zoom Zoom’ track, she managed to record the song in just 30 minutes.

