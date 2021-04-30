Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.04.2021 | 10:14 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Out of the 4 songs in Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai, 2 are sung by Iulia Vantur

Bollywood News
ByFenil Seta

Some 10 days back, the industry, trade and fans got a jolt as the makers of Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai revealed that their film would be releasing in cinemas as well as on ZeePlex. Soon, the trailer was out and then the producers wasted no time in releasing their first song, ‘Seeti Maar’, on April 26. While a section of netizens felt that the original song, featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde was better, many gave the recreated version thumbs up. The song, featuring Salman Khan and Disha Patani, also amassed more than 50 million views in 3 days which proved that the song has become a rage.

Out of the 4 songs in Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai, 2 are sung by Iulia Vantur

Today, the second song of Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai, 'Dil De Diya', would release. It features Salman along with Jacqueline Fernandez. Meanwhile, the next song, ‘Zoom Zoom’, is expected to be out next week and it has now come to light that just like ‘Seeti Maar’, the third track of the film is also sung by Iulia Vantur. A source says, “There are 4 songs in the album. While ‘Seeti Maar’ is sung by Kamaal Khan and Iulia Vantur, ‘Zoom Zoom’ is crooned by Ash King and Iulia. So out of four songs in Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai, two songs are sung by Iulia.” 'Dil De Diya', meanwhile, has Kamaal Khan and Payal Dev as singers.

‘Zoom Zoom’ is composed by Sajid-Wajid. Sajid in an interview around 2 weeks back said that Iulia Vantur has improved a lot as a singer. He said that it is wrong to assume that she is being promoted by Salman Khan and that she puts in a lot of effort. He revealed that earlier, they had to work with her for 6-7 hours to correct each note. But for the ‘Zoom Zoom’ track, she managed to record the song in just 30 minutes.

Also Read: Advance booking for Salman Khan starrer Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai begins in the UAE

More Pages: Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Noah Centineo to star in and executive…

Gal Gadot to star in and co-produce sci-fi…

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill and 34 others booked…

Anushka Sen confirms she will join Khatron…

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa’s…

Esha Gupta goes off social media; says her…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification