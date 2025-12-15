Dharma Productions has taken full ownership of Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) following an amicable restructuring with Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment, as reported by The Economic Times. As per insiders, the two partners have decided to pursue independent strategies going forward.

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions takes 100% control of talent venture after amicable split with Cornerstone

As part of the restructuring, Dharma is buying out Cornerstone’s 45% partnership interest in the talent management LLP, thereby acquiring Cornerstone’s entire economic rights and contribution in the venture, according to The Economic Times. Financial terms were not disclosed in the report.

The talent roster currently housed under the venture is expected to remain with Dharma, which will continue to manage ongoing and upcoming engagements, as per The Economic Times. The agency is known to represent film talent such as Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff, Harshvardhan Rane, Lakshya, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, etc.

On the financial front, the joint venture’s turnover reportedly rose to Rs 110 crores in FY25 from Rs 77 crores in FY24, while net profit stood at Rs 12 crores versus Rs 14 crores in the previous year, as per The Economic Times. Industry executives cited in the report indicated that full control could allow Dharma to build a more integrated talent strategy, linking management, training and development more tightly with its film and digital content pipeline.

Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta and Cornerstone’s Bunty Sajdeh declined to comment to The Economic Times. Executives tracking the sector also suggested that consolidation in talent management can improve alignment across casting decisions, long-term career planning and brand strategy, especially as the creator economy and influencer-led IP continue to expand.

Cornerstone, meanwhile, will continue to operate independently through Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment and plans to scale its presence across sports, entertainment and digital talent, the report said. Its client list includes names such as K L Rahul, Sidhant Chaturvedi, Sania Mirza, Manu Bhaker, etc.

The move also aligns with a wider consolidation at Dharma. As reported by The Economic Times, Dharmatic Entertainment has been merged into Dharma Productions effective April 1, 2025, following Adar Poonawalla’s acquisition of a 50% stake in Dharma for Rs 1,000 crores, thus positioning the studio for its next phase of growth.

In October this year, Bollywood Hungama had reported that Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions, had officially merged with its parent company as part of Dharma’s plan “to consolidate operations amid the changing entertainment landscape”.

