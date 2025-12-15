BREAKING: Dhurandhar becomes the FIRST film to not implement Tuesday discount offer for SECOND time in a row

Dhurandhar had a fair opening, but on the weekdays, it went on another level. It became clear to the trade and industry that the second weekend would be higher. Yet, no one was prepared for the fact that the film would earn a huge Rs. 146.60 crores from Day 8 to Day 10. And as expected, the Tuesday offer of Rs. 99 will not be implemented this week as well.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The weekend trend gave a strong indication that the demand to watch Dhurandhar is incredible. Hence, a decision was taken by the distributors that cinemas shouldn’t reduce the ticket prices on Tuesday, as they usually do for other movies. Accordingly, the cinemas have been asked to follow blockbuster pricing for all days of the week, including Tuesday. The excellent hold on the second Monday has given an indication that their decision will prove right and lead to steady collections despite no discount.”

Last week, Bollywood Hungama had reported that ever since the Tuesday offer began on April 22, 2025, only two other films didn’t opt for a discount offer in Week 1 – Raid 2 and Sitaare Zameen Par. However, both films took advantage of the scheme from Week 2. Dhurandhar is thus the first ever film to not opt for the Tuesday offer twice.

In fact, an industry insider revealed, “If the momentum continues, there will be no offer on subsequent Tuesdays as well, on December 23 and December 30. It’s holiday time when business is on the upswing. Therefore, don’t be surprised if the Tuesday offer for Dhurandhar is implemented directly on January 6, 2026.”

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, it is directed by Aditya Dhar. The sequel is scheduled to be released on March 19, 2026.

