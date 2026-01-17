One of the most ridiculous stories doing the rounds is that of Dhanush getting married to actress Mrunal Thakur, and that too on Valentine’s Day.

Dhanush’s close friend rubbishes off reports about his marriage with Mrunal Thakur

“Which gives them less than a month to prepare,” joked a leading producer-director in Mumbai who is like a brother to Dhanush. “He hasn’t mentioned his supposed marriage to me although we speak almost every day. Is he getting married without informing those close to him? Because if I don’t know about it (the wedding), no one does.”

Getting serious, Dhanush’s brother-from-another-mother said, “When Dhanush and his ex-wife separated legally, they took a mutual decision to co-parent their two sons Yatra and Linga. As far as I know, Dhanush is not inclined to re-marry at all. He doesn’t want to bring home a stepmother for his sons.”

As for Dhanush’s relationship with Mrunal Thakur, the friend demurs. “I wouldn’t like to comment on their relationship status. They are fond of one another. That doesn’t mean they want to get married.”

