Shabana Azmi never stops. Moving from one career-defining role to another, she just finished shooting a project being directed by the incomparable cinematographer Ravi Chandran.

Kabir Bedi, who turned 80 this week, and Shabana Azmi come together in USA v Raj, a new biographical legal drama based on the true story of Dr. Raj Bothra, who was wrongly accused and faced 54 federal charges before being cleared.

Revealing details for the first time, Ravi Chandran says, “Bedi plays Dr. Raj Bothra, while Shabana Azmi portrays his wife, Pammi Bothra, the family's pillar of strength, with the film directed by me and set for a summer 2026 release. It’s based on the book USA Vs Raj by Dr. Raj Bothra. It’s an English language film.”

