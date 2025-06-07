Dhanush spotted in striking new look on sets of Tere Ishk Mein

South superstar and four-time National Award winner Dhanush is turning heads once again—this time with a striking transformation for his upcoming Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein. Spotted in a crisp Indian Air Force uniform, with a close-cropped haircut and a steely moustache, Dhanush’s new avatar has sent fans into a frenzy and raised anticipation for what’s being touted as one of his most intense roles yet.

The film marks a full-circle moment for Dhanush, as he reunites with director Aanand L Rai—nearly 12 years after their cult classic Raanjhanaa introduced him to Bollywood and established him as a pan-India phenomenon. Their new collaboration, Tere Ishk Mein, promises to explore another emotionally charged and deeply rooted narrative, this time with even greater cinematic scale and ambition.

While the plot remains tightly under wraps, early buzz from the sets hints at a layered character arc for Dhanush. His rugged military avatar signals a significant shift from the affable, boy-next-door roles he has played in the past. Industry insiders suggest this could be his most demanding Hindi-language role yet, showcasing not just his physical transformation but also a profound emotional evolution.

Produced by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions, Tere Ishk Mein is helmed by Aanand L Rai and written by long-time collaborator Himanshu Sharma. The film also stars Kriti Sanon in a pivotal role and features a soul-stirring soundtrack composed by music maestro A.R. Rahman—reuniting the winning team that brought Raanjhanaa to life.

With Dhanush’s newly revealed look creating waves online and fan excitement reaching a fever pitch, Tere Ishk Mein is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated theatrical releases of the year. The film is slated to hit cinemas across India on November 28, 2025.

