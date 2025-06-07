Aamir Khan Productions has sent the internet into a tizzy with a sneak peek into the dazzling preparations for the grand premiere of their much-anticipated film, Sitaare Zameen Par. Taking to their official social media handle, the production house revealed exclusive behind-the-scenes photos showcasing the couture ensembles being prepped for the film’s red-carpet debut.

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla to design premiere looks for Sitaare Zameen Par

In a post that has fans buzzing, the caption read: "Premiere looks are about to get legendary, get ready for a Sitaare-studded surprise!" The spotlight is firmly on the opulent, hand-crafted creations by celebrated designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla—renowned for their legacy of high fashion and statement red-carpet moments. The duo has been tasked with styling the entire ensemble cast of Sitaare Zameen Par, including lead stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, along with the film’s ten fresh-faced debutants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

The debutants—Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar—are being launched in what is poised to be one of 2025’s most heartfelt and high-profile cinematic offerings.

Directed by R. S. Prasanna, best known for the barrier-breaking Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Sitaare Zameen Par brings together a powerhouse team. The film features music by the trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and a screenplay penned by Divy Nidhi Sharma.

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the Aamir Khan Productions banner, with Ravi Bhagchandka also serving as producer, the film is slated for an exclusive theatrical release on June 20, 2025.

With a narrative that blends heart, hope, and star power—and now, a designer red-carpet reveal to match—Sitaare Zameen Par is gearing up to be one of the year’s most stylish cinematic events.

Also Read: From Raj Thackeray to Sachin Tendulkar: Aamir Khan hosts star-studded musical night for Sitaare Zameen Par debutants

More Pages: Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.