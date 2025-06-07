In one of the most anticipated announcements of the year, Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has officially joined forces with Telugu icon Allu Arjun for director Atlee’s next major venture. Backed by powerhouse production house Sun Pictures, the upcoming pan-India film — tentatively titled #AA22xA6 — is already generating massive buzz across industries and fanbases alike.

Marking her first-ever collaboration with both Allu Arjun and Atlee, Deepika’s casting signals a fresh cinematic pairing and a massive pan-Indian spectacle in the making. Known for her versatility, screen presence, and ability to elevate any narrative she’s a part of Deepika’s presence is expected to bring a new dimension to this high-octane entertainer.

Allu Arjun, who is still riding high on the success of Pushpa: The Rise and gearing up for Pushpa 2: The Rule, adds another milestone project to his growing repertoire with this film. With director Atlee at the helm — whose previous hits include Jawan, Bigil, and Mersal — expectations are sky-high for a massy action-packed blockbuster laced with strong storytelling.



Sun Pictures, known for delivering big-screen spectacles, is backing the project with scale and ambition. With #AA22xA6 set to go on floors later this year, the film is poised to be one of the biggest collaborations ever between North and South Indian cinema.

Fans across the country are already abuzz on social media, with hashtags like #AA22, #A6, and #DeepikaPadukone trending since the announcement. This casting coup not only adds star power but also emphasizes the blurring lines between regional and national cinema, promising a true pan-India cinematic celebration.

