The Hon’ble Delhi High Court, vide order dated 14th May 2025 in Vinay Pictures vs. Good Hope & Ors. [CS(COMM) 475/2025], has passed a significant ex-parte ad-interim injunction protecting the intellectual property rights in the legendary Hindi film Andaz Apna Apna.

Delhi High Court safeguards IP rights of Andaz Apna Apna; blocks unauthorized use of characters, dialogues, and merchandise

The Plaintiff, Vinay Pictures, represented through its Proprietress Ms. Shanti Vinaykumar Sinha, legal heir of the late producer Mr. Vinay Sinha, sought urgent relief against widespread unauthorized exploitation of the film and its underlying works which such as characters, dialogues, catchphrases, and other IP assets across merchandise, digital platforms, domain names, and AI-generated content.

The Hon’ble Court, acknowledging the iconic and cult status of the film and its characters such as “Crime Master Gogo”, “Amar”, “Prem”, and dialogues like “Aila” and “Ouima”, has restrained over 25 defendants including sellers on e-commerce aggregator platforms, digital content creators, and web domain holders, from:

• Using any content identical to or derived from the film; and

• Manufacturing or selling any merchandise or products bearing the film’s IP; and

• Creating AI-based or digital works that exploit the characters or dialogues.

The Court further directed YouTube, GoDaddy, Desertcart, Flipkart, Meesho, and others to remove infringing content, block access to URLs, and disclose details of infringing sellers and uploaders. Importantly, the Court upheld the Plaintiff’s trademark rights and the exclusive right to commercially exploit the film and its elements. This landmark order sets a strong precedent for enforcement of IP rights in Indian cinema and reaffirms that legacy content enjoys full protection under Indian copyright and trademark law, including against AI-based infringement.

Mr. Ameet Naik, Advocate for the Plaintiff and Partner at Anand & Naik, states: "This order is a resounding affirmation of the rights of legacy content creators in the digital age. Andaz Apna Apna is not just a film it’s a part of India’s cultural heritage, and its characters and dialogues enjoy iconic status. The Delhi High Court has recognized the importance of protecting creative works from rampant misappropriation, including by unauthorised merchandise sellers and AI-based content generators. We are grateful for the Court’s timely intervention and believe this order will serve as a critical precedent for safeguarding IP in cinema, especially against newer forms of digital exploitation."

