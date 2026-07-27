Katrina Kaif's fans have been eagerly waiting to see the actress return to the big screen after her last theatrical release, Merry Christmas (2024), alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Following the announcement of her pregnancy in September 2025 and the birth of her son in November the same year, speculation surrounding her acting comeback has remained strong.

Katrina Kaif NOT returning with Prabhas’ Spirit, casting reports dismissed as ‘completely inaccurate’

The latest round of rumours suggested that Katrina had been cast opposite Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's much-awaited action drama Spirit. The reports also claimed that the film would mark her return to Telugu cinema after nearly two decades, leaving fans excited about the possibility.

However, it appears that the speculation has no basis. A well-placed industry source has dismissed the reports, calling them "completely inaccurate and misleading."

The source said, "There is absolutely no truth to the claims being made about Katrina Kaif's future acting plans. The report is based entirely on speculation and misinformation, with no verification." The clarification puts an end, at least for now, to the rumours linking the actress with one of the most anticipated films currently in production.

Interestingly, Spirit has remained in the spotlight ever since it was announced, with its casting generating frequent headlines. Over the past few years, several reports have linked different actors to the project. Earlier, there were rumours that star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were being considered for important roles in the film.

The project later became the subject of widespread discussion after Deepika Padukone reportedly exited the film. Industry reports suggested that the actress stepped away following disagreements over remuneration and work conditions. She was subsequently replaced by Triptii Dimri, who previously collaborated with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Animal.

Besides Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, Spirit also stars Vivek Oberoi in a pivotal role. The film is currently one of the most awaited releases from Vanga and is slated to hit theatres on March 5, 2027.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif gives fans a rare peek at baby Vihaan in heartfelt birthday photo dump: “Most precious blessing”

More Pages: Spirit Box Office Collection

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