The Delhi High Court has granted interim relief to actor Varun Dhawan in a case concerning the misuse of his identity online, directing the removal of AI-generated deepfakes, unauthorised merchandise listings, and other content allegedly exploiting his name and likeness without consent.

Delhi HC protects Varun Dhawan’s personality rights, directs takedown of AI-generated content

In an order passed on May 29, Justice Jyoti Singh observed that Dhawan had established a prima facie case for protection and was entitled to immediate relief pending further proceedings in the matter. The actor had approached the court seeking safeguards against the circulation of manipulated content, fake endorsements, and commercial misuse of his persona across digital platforms.

The court noted that some of the material in question included AI-generated images and videos portraying Dhawan in inappropriate situations, including content of a pornographic nature. Taking a serious view of the issue, the court observed that such material could cause significant harm to the actor's reputation and mislead members of the public.

“Plaintiff is entitled to protection against dissemination of pornographic content as well as AI-generated images portraying him in an inappropriate scenario. Such a distasteful content is harming and damaging the reputation of the Plaintiff and may mislead the public into believing what is depicted may be true. Plaintiff’s right to restrain third parties from infringing and passing off also needs to be preserved,” the court stated.

As part of its directions, the High Court restrained various websites, e-commerce platforms and social media intermediaries from violating Dhawan’s publicity and personality rights. The order prohibits the use of the actor’s name, image, voice, likeness, signature or any other identifiable attribute for commercial or personal gain without authorisation.

The court also directed major technology companies, including Google, Meta Platforms and X Corporation, to provide the Basic Subscriber Information of users allegedly responsible for sharing the infringing content. Additionally, social media intermediaries have been instructed to remove any newly identified infringing material within 36 hours of being notified by the actor.

Representing Dhawan, Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi argued that several online sellers were marketing merchandise using the actor’s identity without permission. The legal team also highlighted instances where booking agencies were allegedly claiming to secure Dhawan’s presence for performances and events despite having no authorisation to do so.

According to the suit, Dhawan has secured trademark registration for both his name and signature. The actor contended that unauthorised use of these identifiers amounts to infringement of his legal rights and creates confusion among consumers.

The order marks another significant judicial intervention in the growing debate surrounding artificial intelligence, celebrity identity protection and the misuse of digital technologies. As AI-generated content becomes increasingly sophisticated, courts in India are being called upon more frequently to address concerns relating to reputation, privacy and personality rights.

For now, the Delhi High Court’s ruling provides Dhawan with interim protection while the matter continues to be heard.

Also read: Lux Cozi signs Varun Dhawan as the brand ambassador till 2030 amid his massive audience appeal and fashion taste

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