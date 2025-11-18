Delhi HC flags bias in Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds Of Bollywood as Sameer Wankhede accuses Netflix show of targeting him

Aryan Khan’s debut directorial series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has been caught in a legal storm ever since viewers pointed out that one of the characters appears similar to former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede. The resemblance sparked online debate, eventually leading Wankhede to file a defamation suit against Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix.

Now, the case has reached a crucial stage, with the Delhi High Court questioning the portrayal and the intent behind the disputed scene.

What Triggered the Dispute?

Soon after the show premiered, social media users began highlighting that a character in the series looked “too close for comfort” to Wankhede, the officer who led the high-profile 2021 drug case that involved Aryan Khan. Wankhede argued that the scene not only mocked him but also painted him in a biased and negative light. His petition states that the portrayal has led to public shaming, online trolling, and even threats to his family.

Red Chillies’ Stand: “It’s Satire”

During the latest hearing on November 17, Senior Advocate Kaul, representing Red Chillies Entertainment, defended the creative choices made in the series. He stressed that the show is a work of satire and not a biographical retelling: “I’m entitled to do this. Characters can be inspired. Tomorrow, anyone can say a character resembles them—paparazzi, producers, anyone.”

Kaul also drew comparisons with legendary cartoonist R.K. Laxman, whose iconic work often poked fun at political leaders. He argued that satire has long been part of Indian creative culture. However, the court pushed back on this comparison, saying Laxman’s cartoons did not carry the type of bias that Wankhede claims exists in the show.

Wankhede’s Side: “It Damages My Reputation”

Wankhede’s lawyer, J. Sai Deepak, argued that even if the makers label the show as satire, they must acknowledge who the character is based on since the series references real events.

He said the scene in question brings nothing significant to the narrative but has serious consequences for his client: “It affects me. Red Chillies and Netflix lose nothing if the scene is removed.”

Deepak also claimed that the portrayal has pushed Wankhede into a “public trial” and pointed out that the series has convinced many viewers that he lacks integrity. The advocate went on to mention a review by Kamal R. Khan, which accused the show of mocking Wankhede—something he says contributed to online abuse directed at the former officer.

During the hearing, the court also asked about the ongoing cases involving Wankhede, which include proceedings by the CBI, ED, and CAT. At this point, Wankhede personally addressed the court, asking: “Do I deserve this trial in public opinion?”

The court has not passed a final verdict yet.

