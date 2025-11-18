comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 18.11.2025 | 9:48 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Thamma Single Salma De De Pyaar De 2 120 Bahadur Dhurandhar Mastiii 4
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Devendra Fadnavis and Tiger Shroff unite to kick-start Maharashtra’s ‘Maha-Deva’ football revolution

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Devendra Fadnavis and Tiger Shroff unite to kick-start Maharashtra’s ‘Maha-Deva’ football revolution

en Bollywood News Devendra Fadnavis and Tiger Shroff unite to kick-start Maharashtra’s ‘Maha-Deva’ football revolution
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presided over the signing of an MoU between the School Education & Sports Department of Maharashtra and the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), aimed at advancing the state’s Maha-Deva football initiative. Actor Tiger Shroff attended the event to show his support for the programme, which focuses on strengthening grassroots football across the state.

Devendra Fadnavis and Tiger Shroff unite to kick-start Maharashtra’s ‘Maha-Deva’ football revolution

Devendra Fadnavis and Tiger Shroff unite to kick-start Maharashtra’s ‘Maha-Deva’ football revolution

The Maha-Deva initiative focused on upgrading sports infrastructure, improving training systems, and identifying young football talent in schools throughout Maharashtra. Tiger Shroff’s involvement added youth appeal and athletic credibility to the government-driven effort, which emphasised discipline, participation, and structured skill development.

Tiger’s presence at the MoU signing aligned with his ongoing work in fitness and youth-focused campaigns, reinforcing the programme’s aim to build broader access to sports and a stronger football culture among students.

Through this collaboration, the Government of Maharashtra continued to advance its vision of building a more robust football ecosystem, supported by institutional planning and public figures who help motivate young athletes across the state.

Also Read: MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff to headline Neerja director Ram Madhvani and Mahaveer Jain’s grand, SPIRITUAL action thriller designed for a global audience

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Karisma Kapoor’s kids file new petition in…

PVR INOX to extend Shah Rukh Khan film…

Vikram Bhatt denies Rs 30-crores fraud…

20 Years Of Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena EXCLUSIVE:…

Delhi HC flags bias in Aryan Khan’s The…

Devendra Fadnavis and Tiger Shroff unite to…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification