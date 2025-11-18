Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presided over the signing of an MoU between the School Education & Sports Department of Maharashtra and the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), aimed at advancing the state’s Maha-Deva football initiative. Actor Tiger Shroff attended the event to show his support for the programme, which focuses on strengthening grassroots football across the state.

Devendra Fadnavis and Tiger Shroff unite to kick-start Maharashtra’s ‘Maha-Deva’ football revolution

The Maha-Deva initiative focused on upgrading sports infrastructure, improving training systems, and identifying young football talent in schools throughout Maharashtra. Tiger Shroff’s involvement added youth appeal and athletic credibility to the government-driven effort, which emphasised discipline, participation, and structured skill development.

Tiger’s presence at the MoU signing aligned with his ongoing work in fitness and youth-focused campaigns, reinforcing the programme’s aim to build broader access to sports and a stronger football culture among students.

Through this collaboration, the Government of Maharashtra continued to advance its vision of building a more robust football ecosystem, supported by institutional planning and public figures who help motivate young athletes across the state.

