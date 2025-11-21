The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the release of the upcoming war drama 120 Bahadur, thereby allowing the film to hit theatres on November 21 as scheduled.

Delhi HC clears 120 Bahadur for release, dismisses plea on ‘distorted history’

The petition, filed by the Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha charity trust, along with the families of soldiers who died in the 1962 Battle of Rezang La, argued that the film “distorts historical facts” and sought to change its name, claiming it erases the collective identity and sacrifice of the Ahir community.

A bench comprising Justices Prathiba M. Singh and Shail Jain refused to delay the release, observing that “it is too late to change the film’s title and release date, or to implement last-minute changes.” The court also noted that the filmmakers have honoured the 120 soldiers by including their names in the end credits as a “special tribute.”

The bench clarified, “However, since there is some ambiguity as to whether names of all the 120 soldiers have been mentioned or not, it is directed that the film is permitted to be released in theatres as it is on Friday across the country.”

Further, they said the petitioners may watch the theatrical version and, if they find missing or incorrect names, corrective changes should be made during the OTT release. “It is made clear that even for the OTT release, only the names of the soldiers, along with the proper regiment will be mentioned.”

The PIL had challenged the CBFC certification of the film, alleging that it glorifies Major Shaitan Singh (fictionalised as “Bhati”) at the expense of the heroism shown by the predominantly Ahir soldiers in C Company of the 13 Kumaon Regiment.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar starrer 120 Bahadur makes history: First film ever to screen at Rezang La War Memorial at 16,452 ft

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.