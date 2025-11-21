Ajay Devgn is reportedly reuniting with director Rajkumar Gupta for Raid 3, as the third installment of the successful franchise begins to take shape. According to reports, Gupta has already begun preparation for the film, and filming is expected to begin by the end of 2026.

Ajay Devgn returns for a high-voltage mission in Raid 3: Report

Though the makers are staying tight-lipped, “the conflict in the 3rd part is bigger than the earlier 2 films. The stakes are much higher, and the raid itself will be designed in a bigger way. Ajay Devgn’s character will face a situation unlike anything seen in the franchise so far.” Pre-production is scheduled to begin in mid-2026, once Devgn wraps up his current film commitments.

Rajkumar Gupta is closely involved in developing the screenplay to preserve the realistic tone that defines the series. Devgn is set to reprise his role as a courageous and sharp Income Tax (or IRS) officer in this new chapter, but the scale and complexity of the story are expected to be greater than ever.

Looking back, Raid 2 opened strongly at the box office — it earned ₹19 crore on its opening day and reached ₹49.25 crore in net collections over its first three days in India. It went on to collect a global total of ₹219 crore during its theatrical run.

