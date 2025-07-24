Get ready for a blockbuster mass entertainer as Varun Dhawan with swag, comedy, and non-stop action returns to your screens in the World Television Premiere of Baby John, airing on 27th July at 8 pm, only on Zee Cinema! Directed by Kalees and presented by Jio Studios, Atlee, A For Apple Studios, and Cine 1 Production, Baby John is a gripping action thriller, all set to entertain homes across the country. From laugh-out-loud moments to the heartwarming bond between a father and daughter to the high-octane action, Baby John captures it all.

Baby John to premiere on Zee Cinema on July 27 at 8 PM

Starring Varun Dhawan in the lead, Baby John also features National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh and the ever-versatile Wamiqa Gabbi, who bring depth and emotion to the story. Jackie Shroff steps in as a towering antagonist, adding tension and unpredictability to every frame. The film’s energy gets a boost with the chartbuster ‘Nain Matakka’, featuring global Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh, already setting the tone for a high-octane ride. With a stellar cast, stylized action, emotional moments, and massy entertainment, Baby John delivers the perfect mix of heart and spectacle.

Speaking about his character, Varun Dhawan shared, “I’ve always enjoyed playing massy, happy-go-lucky characters and this film has that and much more. Baby John gave me a chance to explore intense space as well. I’m excited that Baby John is now reaching a wide audience through Zee Cinema—it’s a story and performance I’ve poured myself into.”

Keerthy Suresh spoke about the film, saying, “For me, family has always been everything. This film, to me is a reflection of that very sentiment, and I hope it touches your heart too. Catch the premiere on Zee Cinema.”

Wamiqa Gabbi added, “Baby John was a big learning experience for me because the world of the film is so intense and fast-paced, but we have all given our best. I truly value the trust between us, director, cast & crew, and I’m so happy that audiences on Zee Cinema will get to experience this film.”

A former cop is living a quiet life to protect his daughter from a dangerous past. But when an old enemy returns, he’s forced back into action. With high-stakes drama, solid action, and emotional moments, will he be able to keep his daughter safe and face his past once and for all?

To know more, tune into the World Television Premiere of Baby John, this Sunday, 27th July at 8pm only on Zee Cinema

