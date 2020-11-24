The International Emmy Awards, on September 24, 2020, announced its list of nominees for this year. Global streaming service, Netflix bagged five nominations, including one for the 2019 cop thriller, Delhi Crime, in the category of Best Drama Series. Now, the Shefali Shah starrer has won the award.

The official Twitter handle of Emmys tweeted, "The International Emmy for Drama Series goes to “Delhi Crime” produced by @GoldenKaravan / @skglobalent / @NetflixIndia, #India! #iemmys #iemmyWIN."

Director Richie Mehta, during the virtual ceremony, said “I dedicate this award to all the women who not just endure the violence that so many men inflict on them, but are then tasked to solve the problem. Finally, to the tireless mother, and her daughter. Not a day goes by when I don’t think about you both and what the world subjected you two to. And I hope none of us ever forget that."

Delhi Crime stars Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Vinod Sherawat, Denzil Smith, Gopal Dutt, Yashaswini Dayama, and Jaya Bhattacharya. It is a fictional depiction of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.