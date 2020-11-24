Bollywood Hungama

“It was never digital for Salman Khan,” says Prabhu Dheva

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

The announcement that the new Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will only release in movie theatres and not go the OTT way, may come as a surprise only to those completely outside Salman Khan’s circle.

"It was never digital for Salman Khan," says Prabhu Dheva

Anyone who knows him even remotely knows that it would never be digital for Salman. Reveals a close friend, “He’s been offered humongous amounts to do digital content. He has said a firm no to all the offers.”

Apparently, Salman was offered Rs. 250 crores for a digital series on one of the leading platforms.

“Salman didn’t consider the offer even for a second,” says the friend. Radhe director Prabhu Dheva confirms, “As far as I know it was never a digital release for Salman.”

Salman Khan has never taken on more work in his entire career. Scarcely was he out of Dabangg 3 than he started, and completed another feature film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, the unofficial sequel to Salman-Prabhu Dheva’s Wanted.

Also Read: Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai will release as soon as theatres open, says Prabhu Dheva

More Pages: Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Box Office Collection

