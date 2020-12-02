Prabhas’ Ram and Saif Ali Khan’s Raavan in Adipurush will now be joined by Sita, to be played by Kriti Sanon. The role in director Om Raut’s take on the Ramayan was evidently earmarked for Deepika Padukone. Since she is already doing a film with Prabhas, the untitled Telugu venture directed by Nag Ashwini, it was collectively felt by the Adipurush team that a fresh pair would make sense.

Hence another heroine as tall as Deepika, has come into the picture. Sources say Kriti Sanon, super-excited to be filling in the mythological space for the first time; will play Sita Mata with the full conviction of a true devotee.

She is expected to give up non-vegetarian food during the time when Adipurush would be shot.

