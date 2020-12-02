Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.12.2020 | 11:14 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

Deepika Padukone’s loss is Kriti Sanon’s gain, Kriti to play Sita in Prabhas starrer Adipurush

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Prabhas’ Ram and Saif Ali Khan’s Raavan in Adipurush will now be joined by Sita, to be played by Kriti Sanon. The role in director Om Raut’s take on the Ramayan was evidently earmarked for Deepika Padukone. Since she is already doing a film with Prabhas, the untitled Telugu venture directed by Nag Ashwini, it was collectively felt by the Adipurush team that a fresh pair would make sense.

Deepika Padukone's loss is Kriti Sanon's gain, Kriti to play Sita in Prabhas starrer Adipurush

Hence another heroine as tall as Deepika, has come into the picture. Sources say Kriti Sanon, super-excited to be filling in the mythological space for the first time; will play Sita Mata with the full conviction of a true devotee.

She is expected to give up non-vegetarian food during the time when Adipurush would be shot.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon roped to play Sita in for Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas starrer Adipurush?

More Pages: Adipurush Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sunny Deol tests positive for COVID-19 and…

Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, and Sakshi…

Breaking: Akshay Kumar to reunite with…

EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar to meet Uttar…

Remo D’Souza keen on making a biopic on late…

Shah Rukh Khan's Knight Riders Group invests…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification