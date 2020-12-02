Bollywood star Salman Khan has been exempted from his appearance in the Blackbuck Poaching case amid the COVID-19 outbreak. On Tuesday, the actor's lawyer urged the District and Sessions court in Jodhpur to allow him to be absent in the hearing due to the pandemic.

“We prayed to the court that travelling to Jodhpur from Mumbai and appearing in the court when the cases of COVID infection have been rising in both Jodhpur and Mumbai could be risky for him” said Khan’s counsel HM Saraswat in a statement to PTI.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Brajesh Panwar granted relief to Salman Khan after his lawyer told the court about the rising number of cases in Mumbai and Jodhpur and how it’d be risky to travel at this point.

The next hearing will be on January 16.

