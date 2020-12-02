Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.12.2020 | 11:04 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

Court exempts Salman Khan from his appearance in Blackbuck Poaching case amid COVID-19 outbreak; next hearing on January 16

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood star Salman Khan has been exempted from his appearance in the Blackbuck Poaching case amid the COVID-19 outbreak. On Tuesday, the actor's lawyer urged the District and Sessions court in Jodhpur to allow him to be absent in the hearing due to the pandemic.

Court exempts Salman Khan from his appearance in Blackbuck Poaching case amid COVID-19 outbreak; next hearing on January 16

“We prayed to the court that travelling to Jodhpur from Mumbai and appearing in the court when the cases of COVID infection have been rising in both Jodhpur and Mumbai could be risky for him” said Khan’s counsel HM Saraswat in a statement to PTI.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Brajesh Panwar granted relief to Salman Khan after his lawyer told the court about the rising number of cases in Mumbai and Jodhpur and how it’d be risky to travel at this point.

The next hearing will be on January 16.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan announces Rubina Dilaik as the first finalist of Bigg Boss 14

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sunny Deol tests positive for COVID-19 and…

Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, and Sakshi…

Breaking: Akshay Kumar to reunite with…

EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar to meet Uttar…

Remo D’Souza keen on making a biopic on late…

Shah Rukh Khan's Knight Riders Group invests…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification