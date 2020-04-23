Bollywood Hungama

Deepika Padukone’s conversation with WHO Director General on mental health shelved indefinitely

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is causing understandable fear and anxiety among people, therefore triggering mental health issues as well. Actor Deepika Padukone, on Thursday evening, was supposed to go live on Instagram with WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and address this issue. However, the conversation has now been postponed indefinitely.

The actor, on Instagram, announced it with a note. “Hello everyone, I hope all of you are safe and staying indoors! I regret to inform you that due to unforeseen and highly unavoidable circumstances, the conversation ‘Prioritizing mental health during the pandemic and beyond’ between Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO and I, scheduled for 23rd April, 2020 has been put on hold until further notice," she wrote.

Deepika, who was diagnosed with clinical depression in 2014, has been vocal about it ever since, and set up The Live Laugh Love Foundation to address the stigma around mental health in India, connect mental health sufferers to professionals and curate relevant programmes for several groups of people including school students and parents.

