No intimate scenes after Coronavirus, says a major director

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

To answer director Shoojit Sircar’s question on how intimate scenes will be shot after the virus scare is over, a major director whose heroine-oriented film is under production tells me, “There will be no intimate scenes, at least not in my film. We will all be shooting with masks and gloves. The actors will take these off for their shot and put them on again once the shoot is over. Social distancing will be observed on the set. There will be minimum conversation on the sets. Everyone will stay in their own vans until called for a shot,” says the director who had planned a key lovemaking sequence between his popular heroine and the newcomer who has been cast opposite her.

“But now I am scrapping the love making. We will have to revert to the days of showing flowers kissing  Or maybe we can achieve some kind of intimacy through computer graphics…I don’t know. Everything is uncertain at the moment. But yes, no intimacy.”

