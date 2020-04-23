Bollywood Hungama

Shikha Singh of Kumkum Bhagya fame announces her pregnancy

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Shikha Singh of Kumkum Bhagya fame announces her pregnancy

Shikha Singh who was seen in the second season of Left Right Left and now is currently a part of Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia starrer Kumkum Bhagya, has announced her first pregnancy. She tied the knot to her boyfriend Karan Shah back in 2016 and has taken to her Instagram to share the news with her fans. Speaking to a leading daily, Shikha confirmed that she was going to take a break from work for a few months.

Shikha Singh of Kumkum Bhagya fame announces her pregnancy

She was supposed to go on leave in April and knew that she won’t be able to shoot for a certain period of time. However, due to the Coronavirus lockdown, Shikha and her husband Karan will be in complete isolation for a few months as a precautionary measure. She says it will be a few more months before she can continue work. She shared the pictures with the caption, “Boom Boom Ciao ????”

Take a look at the pictures.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Boom Boom Ciao ????

A post shared by Shikha Singh Shah (@shikhasingh) on

Congratulations to the happy couple!

