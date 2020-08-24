Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.08.2020 | 11:31 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday’s next to reportedly roll in Goa in September

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Back in 2019, it was announced that Deepika Padukone and Shakun Batra will collaborate on a film based on relationships. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. It was supposed to go on the floor this year but due to the pandemic, the makers had to wait. It seems like the makers are planning to roll in September in Goa before heading to Sri Lanka.

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday's next to reportedly roll in Goa in September

As per a daily, the first leg of the film will kick off in September. It will reportedly be a 25-day schedule and the lead actors will join in the second week. The unit has reportedly begun pre-production and will adhere to the safety norms.

While the plan is to shoot in Sri Lanka during the next schedule, Batra and producer Karan Johar will wait and decide according to the situation.

The untitled film is a relationship drama where the characters find themselves stuck in a morally ambiguous zone. It is set for February 12, 2021 release but due to delay in the shooting, it might get pushed ahead.

Shakun, who has previously directed Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012) and Kapoor & Sons (2016), will also produce the movie along with Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone announced as the brand ambassador for ethnic wear brand Melange

More Pages: Shakun Batra’s Next Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to shoot a grand item…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook reveals what…

Bombay High Court disposes all PILs in…

Sonakshi Sinha’s campaign Ab Bas leads to…

Nitesh Tiwari says rumours of Sushant Singh…

Taapsee Pannu announces Rashmi Rocket to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification