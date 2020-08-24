Back in 2019, it was announced that Deepika Padukone and Shakun Batra will collaborate on a film based on relationships. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. It was supposed to go on the floor this year but due to the pandemic, the makers had to wait. It seems like the makers are planning to roll in September in Goa before heading to Sri Lanka.

As per a daily, the first leg of the film will kick off in September. It will reportedly be a 25-day schedule and the lead actors will join in the second week. The unit has reportedly begun pre-production and will adhere to the safety norms.

While the plan is to shoot in Sri Lanka during the next schedule, Batra and producer Karan Johar will wait and decide according to the situation.

The untitled film is a relationship drama where the characters find themselves stuck in a morally ambiguous zone. It is set for February 12, 2021 release but due to delay in the shooting, it might get pushed ahead.

Shakun, who has previously directed Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012) and Kapoor & Sons (2016), will also produce the movie along with Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone announced as the brand ambassador for ethnic wear brand Melange

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.