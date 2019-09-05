Deepika Padukone is one of the most bankable actresses of Bollywood and has earned her way up. The actress, who began her career with modelling, made her Hindi film debut in 2007 with the super hit movie Om Shanti Om. She went on to give several hit films and enjoys a massive fan following not only in Indian but across the world.

However, little did we know that this talented actress was into music as well during her school days. On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Deepika’s school teacher Dr. Ashley William Joseph gives insight into her school life in a heartfelt note to the actress.

Here’s what Dr. Ashley wrote:

“A hard worker, simple soul and who knew what she always wanted to do was Deepu.

Firstly, I am so proud of the way Deepu has grown up in life and on-screen too. It feels good that one of my students is now India’s superstar.

Deepika or Deepu, as I call her, was my student for over 7 years in Bangalore. She was not only a good sportsperson but brilliant on stage too, be it dancing, singing or acting. She was also part of the Sophia Brass Ensemble and Choir which was the best in the country. I can still remember her beautiful Soprano Voice singing in the Choir. I do hope one day I would get to work on her voice again and she brings out her own album.

For those who don’t know, Deepu has a lovely elegant voice and I do wish to see her using that singing voice again. As for musical productions, the last one Deepu did with me Directing was ‘Fiddler on the Roof’- one of the most famous Broadway productions that were a big hit in Bangalore.

Coming from a famous family, Deepika was humble and simple which was such a beautiful trait in her.

Rewind to the year 2002, some of my old students were putting up a dance drama and wanted me to help them clean it up. None other than Deepu was a part of the Dance team.

A hard worker, a simple soul who knew what she always wanted to do was Deepika. I am still trying to remember the day when she did not have a smile on her face.

Deepu, you have reached the stars, you have achieved it all, remember you do not need to prove anything to anyone, just live your dream and continue reaching for the stars. You are already that beautiful star in the sky.

It is your hard work and dedication that has made you what you are today. As you start this new chapter in your life being married, just remember that the roads are always not smooth, negotiate each curve and the steep climb with love and the utmost care, there is always that happiness in your destination.

As your beloved teacher, I will always be there for you, to lend support in whatever way you require.

For the little child in you, I would say- Happy Children’s day to you Deepu and God bless you for all that you do.

Much love.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak and then in the Kabir Khan film 83. The film 83 also features Ranveer Singh and will be the first time the couple will be seen together on screen after their wedding.

