Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.10.2019 | 9:09 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan War Laal Kaptaan Made In China
follow us on

Deepika Padukone REVEALS the details of her upcoming project!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Deepika Padukone is one of the most critically acclaimed actresses in Bollywood and has managed to floor the critics and audiences with her stellar performances in the past. She will next be seen as Malti in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak where she will portray an adaptation of Laxmi Agarwal’s role. Playing the role of an acid attack survivor surely took a toll on Deepika emotionally and she even ended up burning the prosthetics after the wrap.

Deepika Padukone REVEALS the details of her upcoming project!

She will also be seen playing the role of Romi Dev in Ranveer Singh starrer ’83. While both these roles are extremely special for her, she revealed the details of her next potential project. She was recently on a panel in MAMI Movie Mela at the 21st Jio MAMI International Film Festival and when enquired about her upcoming project, she said, “I have found a film that I am likely to do early next year but it’s not light. It’s quite dark but still in the romance space.”

We surely can’t wait for this one! Let us know what you feel about Deepika’s upcoming project in the comments below!

Also Read: Ranveer Singh’s throwback picture with Deepika Padukone from the sets of Ram-Leela is proof that he always had his eyes on the prize!

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Yash Raj Films to co-produce Luv Ranjan’s…

"Ranveer broke down when I shouted 'cut',"…

Deepika Padukone opens up about having…

Deepika Padukone questions why cricketers…

Here’s why Deepika Padukone burnt the…

Deepika Padukone opens her closet to the…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification