Ananya Panday announces the launch of the SJP Collection by Sarah Jessica Parker in India!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After bagging some of the biggest beauty and fashion brands, and being just one film old, Ananya Panday has now added another feather to her hat. After making a huge fan-following on social media, Ananya Panday has been in the news even before her debut in Student Of The Year 2. With two more films in her kitty, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli, Ananya will surely floor everyone yet again with her performance and screen presence.

This is the first time that Sex And The City fame Sarah Jessica Parker’s shoe brand, the SJP Collection has made its way to India. It will be launched under Vivre by Jayna and no one better than Ananya to announce this launch. It’s huge news for all the SJP lovers out here in India. Posing with a classic pair, Ananta looks thrilled to be announcing the launch.

How excited are you for the SJP collection? Be sure to let us know.

