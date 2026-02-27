Actor Deepika Padukone is reportedly no longer being considered for a role in the acclaimed HBO series The White Lotus, after choosing not to participate in the audition process required by the makers. The development follows weeks of speculation suggesting that the actor might appear in the upcoming season of the show created by Mike White.

Deepika Padukone passes on The White Lotus role over mandatory audition process

According to a report by Variety India, an industry source indicated that the casting process became the key hurdle. The source was quoted as saying, “Auditions are a mandatory part of the casting process for The White Lotus. The makers were very keen on auditioning actors before signing them on. Deepika was not keen on auditioning and that was the reason why the White Lotus opportunity had to be passed.”

This is not the first time Padukone’s name has been linked to the series. She was reportedly approached earlier during the development of Season 3 as well, but the collaboration did not materialise at the time due to her pregnancy.

Had the casting worked out, the project would have marked another international outing for the actor after her Hollywood debut in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, where she starred opposite Vin Diesel. While the film introduced her to a global audience, Padukone has largely focused on Indian productions since then.

Neither Padukone nor the makers of the series have publicly commented on the reported development. As of now, there is no confirmation on whether discussions may resume in the future or if the role has already been offered to another actor.

Padukone continues to remain active in Hindi cinema, with multiple projects in development, while her potential return to international television or film remains a subject of ongoing industry interest.

