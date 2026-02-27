Priyanka Chopra says SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi has been filming for 14 months; six more months to go

Priyanka Chopra is currently promoting her latest release The Bluff, which has begun premiering on Amazon Prime Video. During her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor opened up about her much-awaited Indian film Varanasi, directed by S. S. Rajamouli.

Calling the project her return to Indian cinema after several years, Priyanka shared details about the scale and timeline of the production.

“I haven't done an Indian movie in almost like six or seven years and this movie is called Varanasi and it is directed by SS Rajamouli, who's one of India's most amazingly talented directors and it's gonna be an adventure. I'm very excited about it. It will be released on April 7, 2027. We've shot in IMAX format. So it's going to be for IMAX theatres. It's gonna be great,” she said on the show.

When asked whether filming was still underway, Priyanka responded, “Yes. Oh my god. We've been filming for 14 months. We are still filming for another six months.”

Nick Jonas had hinted at the long schedule

Priyanka’s comments come weeks after her husband, Nick Jonas, spoke about the film while appearing on the The Zach Sang Show during promotions for his album ‘Sunday Best.’

“Priyanka has been shooting for the last 14 months on and off. It’s a South Indian film by SS Rajamouli, who directed RRR. It’s his next big film. It’s gonna be incredible,” Jonas had said, drawing attention to the scale of the project and Chopra’s extended commitment.

Varanasi is a notable milestone for Priyanka as it marks her comeback to Indian cinema after a gap of nearly seven years. She was last seen in Bollywood in The Sky Is Pink. Her last Telugu outing was Thoofan.

Director S. S. Rajamouli, best known globally for RRR, unveiled the official title of Varanasi at Hyderabad’s Globetrotter event in November 2025. The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 7, 2027, coinciding with Ram Navami, and is being mounted for IMAX screens.

