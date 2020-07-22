Amid the lockdown and film schedules being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, shootings were halted since March in India. Now, months later, slowly the films are resuming filming adhering to the safety guidelines. Amid the pandemic, Hungama 2 director Priyadarshan is compelled to resume shooting by September 15 due to the child actors.

Hungama 2 stars Meezan Jafri, Pranitha Subhash, Shilpa Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. Besides them, the film has five child actors aged between eight to eleven. Since they have pivotal roles, it will become difficult to showcase the continuity in the storyline since they are growing in height. Speaking to a daily, Priyadarshan said that at this age the children grow rapidly. While the physical changes in the past four months won’t affect much, if the schedule gets delayed further, it will be difficult to retain the continuity in the film. They only have to shoot one song with the children.

The upcoming schedule will commence in Kullu and Manali with the cast and crew for 15 days. Keeping the safety protocols in check, the crew will be in quarantine before they commence the shoot. Ratan Jain, the producer of the film, confirmed they completed the shooting with the 18-month-old baby in March itself. The four children are only required to shoot for four days.

Produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain and Armaan Ventures and directed by Priyadarshan, the comedy multi- starrer, Hungama 2 was earlier slated to release this year.

