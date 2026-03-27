Actor-director Deepak Tijori has raised concerns over censorship practices in the theatrical release of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, questioning what he describes as inconsistencies in how abusive language is handled across platforms.

Deepak Tijori criticises CBFC over inconsistent censorship in Dhurandhar 2

In a recent statement, Tijori criticised the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for “half-muting” cuss words in the film’s theatrical version. He said he was unable to understand the rationale behind partially censoring expletives instead of either muting them completely or leaving them intact. “I genuinely don’t understand this, why mute half the abuses and let the other half stay?” he remarked, adding that the approach appears arbitrary.

The filmmaker also pointed out that the film has already been granted an adults-only certification, questioning the purpose of such partial censorship. “Who exactly are we protecting here? And from what, half a word?” he said, highlighting what he views as a lack of clarity in the guidelines.

Tijori further flagged what he termed a “double standard” in censorship between theatrical and digital releases. He noted that while the cinema version features muted language, the same film is later released on OTT platforms without such alterations. “The same film releases on OTT completely unmuted, exactly as it was meant to be,” he said, suggesting that this undermines the logic of theatrical cuts.

According to him, this discrepancy may inadvertently expose younger audiences to unfiltered content at home, despite stricter controls in cinemas. He argued that the current system raises broader questions about the effectiveness and consistency of content regulation across viewing platforms.

Also Read: Deepak Tijori alleges he was cheated of Rs 2.5 lakhs in false funding promise, case registered: Reports

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