Vashu Bhagnani has been in the news over the past few weeks after initiating legal proceedings against the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai over the alleged unauthorised use of the songs Chunari Chunari and Ishq Sona Hai from Biwi No. 1. The producer has claimed that the iconic tracks have been used without his authorisation, allegedly amounting to copyright infringement. Now, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that the veteran producer may be staring at another major legal flashpoint this time involving PVR Inox Ltd.

MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Vashu Bhagnani faces fresh heat; PVR Inox Pictures likely to initiate legal proceedings over alleged dues from Rs. 100 crore three-film deal

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “PVR Inox Ltd, which also has a distribution arm PVR Inox Pictures, had entered into a three-film arrangement with Vashu Bhagnani’s production house, Puja Entertainment. As part of the understanding, PVR Inox Pictures had reportedly paid around Rs. 100 crores as a refundable advance to Puja Entertainment and agreed to release Mission Raniganj, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The understanding was that if the films failed to generate the expected results, Puja Entertainment would refund the outstanding balance.”

The source continued, “However, all three films failed to meet box office expectations, folding around Rs. 100 cr. at the India box office. Following this, PVR Inox Pictures is said to have made repeated follow-ups for recovery of the alleged outstanding amount. As per unofficial industry sources, the amount due is believed to be in the range of around Rs. 50 crores, though this figure could not be independently verified. Despite repeated follow-ups, the recovery efforts apparently did not yield any positive or impactful result.”

As a result, PVR Inox Pictures is now believed to be seriously considering initiating legal proceedings to recover the alleged dues. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The matter has not yet reached court, but given that the follow-ups have not led to any meaningful recovery, PVR Inox Pictures is likely to take the legal route if a settlement is not reached soon.”

What makes the matter even more dramatic is the alleged settlement proposal that was explored. The source revealed, “The Bhagnanis have said to have offered around two to three flats in Mumbai in lieu of the alleged dues. However, the proposal has apparently not resolved the issue. The value of the flats, even if considered, is believed to fall short of the total claim, especially once the interest due over the principal amount is taken into account.”

The source further added, “The issue is no longer only about the principal amount. The interest component has also become significant. Hence, even a property based settlement may not fully cover the alleged dues unless both sides arrive at a revised understanding.”

This development comes at a time when Vashu Bhagnani and Puja Entertainment are already under the spotlight. With one legal battle over song rights already making noise and another possible recovery dispute now brewing, the coming weeks could prove crucial for the producer and his banner.

While no court proceedings are understood to have been initiated yet in this matter, the dispute has certainly created a stir in trade circles.

Also Read: Team Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai BREAKS SILENCE on Vashu Bhagnani row: “This is a smear campaign”

More Pages: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection

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