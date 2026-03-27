The actress has secured a five-year lease at One Lodha Place in Lower Parel, with escalating rent and a total deal value of over Rs. 2.8 crore.

Actress Madhuri Dixit has added another notable investment to her portfolio, leasing a commercial property in Mumbai’s Lower Parel area. As per property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the official website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Maharashtra, the transaction was registered in March 2026.

Madhuri Dixit rents premium commercial space for Rs. 4.25 lakhs per month in South Mumbai

The actress has taken a unit on rent at One Lodha Place, a prominent commercial address in the city. The property spans a carpet area of 67.91 sq. m. (731 sq. ft.) and includes one dedicated car parking space. The agreement involved a stamp duty payment of Rs. 72,600 and registration charges of Rs. 1,000, along with a security deposit of Rs. 17 lakh.

According to the documents, the lease has been signed for a duration of 60 months (five years). The rental agreement begins with a monthly rent of Rs. 4.25 lakh for the first year. This amount is set to increase by 5 percent annually, reaching Rs. 4.46 lakh in the second year, Rs. 4.68 lakh in the third year, Rs. 4.91 lakh in the fourth year, and Rs. 5.16 lakh in the final year of the lease. The total rental outflow over the five-year term is estimated to be approximately Rs. 2.81 crore.

Lower Parel has emerged as one of Mumbai’s key commercial and lifestyle hubs, known for its mix of corporate spaces, residential developments, and retail destinations. Its central location and connectivity to business districts such as Bandra Kurla Complex, Nariman Point, and Worli continue to make it a preferred choice among professionals and high-net-worth individuals, including those from the entertainment industry.

Madhuri Dixit, one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated performers, rose to fame with films like Tezaab, Dil, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, and Dil To Pagal Hai. Known for her acting and dance performances, she has remained active through television and digital projects. The actress will soon be seen with Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga in Maa Behen that will stream on Netflix.

On the personal front, she is married to Dr. Shriram Nene, and the couple has two sons. Alongside her professional commitments, the actress continues to make strategic personal and financial decisions, with her latest commercial lease reflecting her ongoing presence in Mumbai’s business and entertainment landscape.

Also Read: Saree Diaries of Madhuri Dixit: 4 Stunning looks that redefine timeless elegance

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