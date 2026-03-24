David Dhawan reveals between Salman Khan or Govinda who had better chemistry with Karisma Kapoor

On March 24, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge completes 26 years. Director David Dhawan looks back on the successful romcom with much affection. “Salman Khan shared terrific chemistry with Karisma Kapoor. They worked together in Judwaa, Biwi No. 1, and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge with me. There was also Chal Mere Bhai, where Karisma was paired with both Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) and Salman. All of them were great fun,” recalls David fondly.

David Dhawan reveals between Salman Khan or Govinda who had better chemistry with Karisma Kapoor

So who did Karisma share better chemistry with Salman or Govinda? David remains noncommittal. “Both, yaar, both. She was friends with both, and the comfort level showed. But Lolo’s dancing with Chi Chi was something else.”

Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge revolved around Karisma’s character and her three overly protective uncles, all anxious to get her married. Laughs David, “Don’t you think Paresh Rawal, Om Puri, and Anupam Kher were a laugh riot as the uncles? Om was labelled a serious actor, but he had so much fun doing comedy roles.”

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