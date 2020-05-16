Ayushmann Khurrana is raising his voice to support the cause of senior citizens in medical need during coronavirus! Senior citizens living alone across the country are at great risk during this surge in coronavirus in India and he has been roped in by National Commission for Women (NCW), Ministry of Women and Child Development to bring awareness to this initiative.

Ayushmann says, “In this unprecedented situation affecting our country and humanity, National Commission for Women (NCW), Ministry of Women and Child Development has established a special #HappytoHelp task force for helping the senior citizens in need of medical attention, facing issues in procurement of essential items/medicine supplies due to the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown.”

The #HappyToHelp Task-Force is a great initiative by @NCWIndia to help senior citizens facing issues in procurement of essential items/medicine supplies due to the lockdown. You can write to them at - helpatncw@gmail.com in case you know anyone who needs help! ???? — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 16, 2020

He adds, “It is my honour to support this cause and do my best to raise as much awareness for those who need our urgent attention and help. I urge all the citizens of our country to take note and support this initiative because this would provide a groundswell of momentum to the cause.”