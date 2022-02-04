comscore

Dakota Johnson in talks to star in Marvel’s Madame Web

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Following the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony is now going to expand its universe of Marvel characters. Dakota Johnson is in talks to star in the studio’s Madame Web movie.

Dakota Johnson in talks to star in Marvel's Madame Web

According to Deadline, in the comics, Madame Web is depicted as an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis and thus, was connected to a life support system that looked like a spider web. Due to her age and medical condition, Madame Web never actively fought any villains. For that reason, it has been reported that the project could turn into something else. Due to her psychic sensory powers, she is essentially Sony’s version of Doctor Strange.

Sony executives have taken their time in figuring out who would land the title role, meeting with a number of A-listers. In the last two months, the list has been cut down, with Johnson gaining front-runner status.

On the work front, Dakota Johnson had quite the year starting with her acclaimed role in Netflix’s The Lost Daughter. Her Sundance film Cha Cha Real Smooth sold to Apple for $15 million after premiering at the festival. She can be seen next in Persuasion.

S.J. Clarkson is on board to direct the feature. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless penned the screenplay. Clarkson is currently directing and executive producing the adaptation of bestselling novel “Anatomy of a Scandal”.

