Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.12.2019 | 2:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dabangg 3 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Mardaani 2 Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Daisy Shah to portray the role of a child psychologist in her next film

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After the overwhelming success of her Gujarati debut film, Gujarat 11, actress Daisy Shah looks forward to a promising year ahead. Best known for her role in Race 3, the stunning actress is gearing up for her exciting new role in the upcoming movie, See You in Court.

Daisy Shah to portray the role of a child psychologist in her next film

The film, in which she will play the role of a child psychologist, is being directed by Sachin Kaushik, who is an associate of Tigmanshu Dhulia. While keeping the details of the movie under wraps, Daisy commented, ‘The film is about a 12-year-old, who files a case against his parents, and I will play a psychologist in it.’

Daisy Shah was recently in Chandigarh, shooting for the film, which is set to release in the first quarter of 2020.

ALSO READ: Gujarat 11: Salman Khan is all praises for Daisy Shah‘s Gujarati debut’s teaser

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Writer approaches court to seek story credit…

Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan and Tabu…

After De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan, Rakul…

Siddhant Chaturvedi joins Saif Ali Khan and…

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan says Chulbul Pandey…

Deepika Padukone to share screen with Alia…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification