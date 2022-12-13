Back in 2014, at the height of the #MeToo movement actress Geetika Tyagi had accused filmmaker Subhash Kapoor of sexual harassment. In fact, Tyagi had even approached the court and filed a case of harassment against the Jolly LLB director. Post the case being filed, the National Commission for Women (NCW) had even taken up the matter with Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria.

Court acquits filmmaker Subhash Kapoor in sexual harassment case filed by Geetika Tyagi

Now, years on, the court has finally delivered its verdict acquitting the filmmaker of all charges. As per reports, the Metropolitan Magistrate has found the Jolly LLB director not guilty. In its verdict delivered on December 12, 2023 the court has acquitted both Kapoor and co-accused Danish Raza of these charges.

For the uninitiated, Tyagi filed a complaint against Kapoor at Versova Police Station in April 2014 alleging that he attempted to rape her two years ago. Besides this, Tyagi had also shared a video showing her slapping Kapoor. Following this the filmmaker was booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 354 (outraging a woman’s modesty), 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 B (attempting to disrobe a woman) and 501 (defamation).

