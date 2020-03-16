The biggest upcoming adventure drama of 2020 produced by Eros International, Haathi Mere Saathi created much anticipation among viewers with its captivating poster and teaser. Starring Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain, the said film will be hitting the theatres in two other languages titled as ‘Kaadan’ in Tamil and ‘Aranya’ in Telugu. While the excitement for all three titles rages on, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers now announce a postponement of its release date.

The production team at Eros International reckons that in the wake of the global scare of COVID19, it is a responsible move to time the movie release at a later date. The makers also remark that this collective call is taken with the best interest of the audiences in mind. This decision is in compliance with the guidelines prescribed by the Government of India and the World Health Organisation to control the pandemic.

The issued statement by the makers read, “Eros International has always kept our audience's interest at the forefront as a core value. Healthy and happy audiences have always kept us motivated to produce and distribute unique stories that have never been told before. In light of unfortunate recent developments of COVID19 Coronavirus, our announcement regarding the scheduled release of Haathi Mere Saathi, Aranya and Kaadan stands changed. In solidarity with our partners, exhibitors, distributors, and audiences, we pray for the health and happiness of all and as we are monitoring the situation, we do hope that we come back with a new release date soon. Stay healthy, safe and blessed.”

Inspired by the unfortunate event of humans encroaching the elephant corridors in Kaziranga, Assam, Haathi Mere Saathi is a story of love and compassion towards animals and nature. Produced by Eros International and directed by Prabu Solomon, all three titles, Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi, Kaadan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu stand postponed and a fresh release date will be announced in due course.

