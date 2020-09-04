The number in Coronavirus patients has been on an all-time rise as India has surpassed the toll of positive cases in a day across the globe. The threat is still lingering and despite a rigourous lockdown of three months, the number of cases have only been increasing on a daily basis. The shoots for the television shows and reality shows have recently begun and there have been instances where the shoots were brought to a halt due to the cast and crew members testing positive.

As per the latest reports, two members from the crew of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati have tested positive for Coronavirus. The veteran actor has recently recovered from the disease himself and had even shared how the crew was maintaining all the possible precautions. On the other hand, 7-8 crew members from India’s Best Dancer judged by Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur have tested positive.

The details regarding the same are yet to be revealed.

