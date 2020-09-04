Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.09.2020 | 11:40 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Coronavirus: 2 members from Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati test positive along with 7-8 others from Malaika Arora’s India’s Best Dancer

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The number in Coronavirus patients has been on an all-time rise as India has surpassed the toll of positive cases in a day across the globe. The threat is still lingering and despite a rigourous lockdown of three months, the number of cases have only been increasing on a daily basis. The shoots for the television shows and reality shows have recently begun and there have been instances where the shoots were brought to a halt due to the cast and crew members testing positive.

Coronavirus 2 members from Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati test positive along with 7-8 other from Malaika Arora’s India’s Best Dancer

As per the latest reports, two members from the crew of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati have tested positive for Coronavirus. The veteran actor has recently recovered from the disease himself and had even shared how the crew was maintaining all the possible precautions. On the other hand, 7-8 crew members from India’s Best Dancer judged by Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur have tested positive.

The details regarding the same are yet to be revealed.

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: The new promo reveals the theme for Amitabh Bachchan’s show!

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz to get a…

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty…

Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam join…

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor join the cast…

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer reveals about…

Manushi Chhillar to start social media…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification