Following the announcement of the film Operation Sindoor by Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films in collaboration with The Content Engineer, the production house called Content Engineers has officially denied any involvement in the project. The announcement comes amid rising online criticism of the film’s timing and sensitivity, given that it is based on India’s recent military retaliation after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

Content Engineers deny any association with Operation Sindoor film; issue official clarification

In a strongly worded statement, Content Engineers clarified that it is not associated “in any capacity” with the upcoming war drama, adding that it should not be confused with ‘The Content Engineer’—a separate and unrelated entity. Speaking on behalf of Content Engineers, CEO Utpaal Acharya said, "We have no involvement – creative, financial, or otherwise – with the film project 'Operation Sindoor' which was recently announced. Any association being reported is factually incorrect. We request the media and public to refrain from linking our name to this film."

The clarification aims to set the record straight after confusion emerged over the similarity in names between the two entities - Content Engineers and The Content Engineer. Meanwhile, social media backlash had intensified over the weekend following the film's announcement, with many netizens calling out the production for allegedly trivializing a sensitive national issue and using the Indian Army’s recent strike for cinematic publicity.

Operation Sindoor, as announced on May 10, is based on India’s strategic counterstrike against terror hubs across the Line of Control on the night of May 6 and 7. The operation was a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which several Indian civilians lost their lives. The film announcement received swift backlash online, forcing director Uttam Maheshwari to issue an apology for the timing and insensitivity of the reveal.

While distancing itself from the project, Content Engineers also reaffirmed its respect for the Indian Armed Forces, stating its “unwavering solidarity with their real-life sacrifices.”

Content Engineers are known for their recent critically acclaimed film Phule starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa and also have a busy slate ahead with films Elham, Matinee, Tibba, Mugai (Tamil), and web series such as Kahani Kalki Ki and Bhai Bro Comrade (BBC). Notably, Content Engineers' first Hollywood production Eleanor The Great—Scarlett Johansson’s directorial debut—is set to premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 20.

The India division of Content Engineers is led by Utpal Acharya and is a subsidiary of San Francisco-based Content Engineers Inc., part of the Veear Group of Companies, owned by climate and AI entrepreneur Dr. Raj Khaware.

Also Read: Movie named Operation Sindoor announced by Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films and The Content Engineer, first poster also released

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.