After weeks of heightened anticipation, the makers of Dhurandhar have finally confirmed that the trailer of the Ranveer Singh-starrer will be unveiled on November 12, 2025. The announcement follows the release of the film’s fiery title track, which has already taken the internet by storm with its high-energy sound and striking visuals.

Backed by Saregama India, Jio Studios, and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar is among the most awaited films of the year, marking filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s return after Uri: The Surgical Strike. The title track — a bold fusion of modern hip-hop, Punjabi folk, and cinematic intensity — has amplified excitement around the project, giving fans a taste of the world Dhar is about to unleash.

Composed by Shashwat Sachdev and Charanjit Ahuja, the track features vocals by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Shashwat Sachdev, Muhammad Sadiq, and Ranjit Kaur. It has been described as the “heartbeat of the film” by Sachdev, who revealed that it was woven into the script from the very beginning.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in key roles. Written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and jointly produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, Dhurandhar promises to be a large-scale cinematic spectacle.

The trailer is dropping on November 12, and the film is slated for a December 5, 2025, release.

