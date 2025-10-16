The buzz around Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is building, thanks to the sensational soundtrack, and an impactful trailer for the mass audiences. After Saiyaara and Sanam Teri Kasam, this is expected to be another film catering to the youth and lovers of intense love stories. The film is clashing with Dinesh Vijan's Thamma on the Diwali weekend, and the fight is getting intense. SHOWDOWN at the box office! Deewaniyat team locks horns with Thamma over screen sharing; demands fair showcasing from multiplexes

Reliable trade sources have confirmed that team Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has demanded equal showcasing to Thamma in national multiplex chains. "Deewaniyat team is confident that the hype for their film is on par with Thama despite a limited budget. They have requested the multiplex chains to be fair with the showcasing, rather than going for lopsided showcasing," the source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source told us further, "PVRInox is the distributor of Thamma, and one of the top management employees of PVRInox is now a part of Team Thama, heading distribution. Deewaniyat team has asked all the national chains to go by the demand among the audience, rather than the foul play of leveraging equations for better showcasing."

The advances for both films are opening on 17th October, and there is immense pressure on national chains to give preference to Thamma. "Dinesh Vijan and the senior former PVRInox executive have demanded 75 percent shows, leaving only 25 percent for Deewaniyat. It's going to be a battle, and there is a high chance for bookings to start late due to the fight between the two parties."

The Diwali weekend could be a battle royale between team Thamma and Deewaniyat. Also Read: Nawazuddin enters the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) with Thamma, says: “It’s first time my children will be able to watch me on the big screen

