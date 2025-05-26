The much-awaited trailer of Housefull 5 is all set to be launched in a grand event on May 27. Readers may recall that earlier, Bollywood Hungama reported that the event will mark the official trailer release of this ensemble entertainer, and now the news has confirmed the same. What makes this launch even more special is the presence of all 19 leading cast members, along with the film’s producer and director.

CONFIRMED! Housefull 5 trailer to be launched on May 27 with all 19 leading actors

Spearheaded by Sajid Nadiadwala, who has also penned the story and screenplay, Housefull 5 promises to take the franchise to new heights. The film boasts one of the biggest casts seen in recent times with names like Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangda Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, and Nikitin Dheer coming together under one roof. Director Tarun Mansukhani will also be present at the event.

An insider quoted by Bollywood Hungama earlier revealed that there were initial doubts about launching the trailer so close to the film's release date. “Many had apprehensions about the idea of releasing the trailer so close to the film’s release, but producer Sajid Nadiadwala knows what he is doing,” said the source.

The source further added, “All the assets released so far have steadily built anticipation. The teaser gave audiences a sense of the film’s setting – a multi-starrer comedy set on a cruise ship where things take a wild turn after a murder. The songs 'Laal Pari' and 'Dil E Nadaan' further showcased the film’s scale and entertainment quotient. Now, the trailer will finally spotlight the film’s biggest strength – its humour.”

