Prime Video announced June 4 as the exclusive global premiere date for the investigative crime thriller, Hindi Original Movie, Stolen. Backed by an acclaimed team of executive producers —Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani, and Vikramaditya Motwane — Stolen marks the directorial debut of Karan Tejpal and is produced by Gaurav Dhingra for Jungle Book Studio. Karan Tejpal has co-written the movie alongside Swapnil Salkar -Agadbumb, and Gaurav Dhingra. The movie follows the intense journey of two urbane brothers who witness a baby being kidnapped from an impoverished mother at a railway station in rural India. One brother, guided by moral duty, convinces the other to help the mother and join a perilous investigation to find the child. The stellar cast features Abhishek Banerjee, Harish Khanna, Mia Maelzer, Sahidur Rahaman, and Shubham in lead roles.

With a powerful debut at the 2023 Venice Film Festival that earned a standing ovation, Stolen went on to have a remarkable festival run, earning acclaim and accolades across the globe. At the Beijing International Film Festival, it won Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Actress. At Japan’s Skip City International D-Cinema Festival, it was awarded Best Film and Best Director. The Zurich Film Festival also honoured Stolen with a Special Mention, further cementing its reputation on the global stage. In India, the film premiered at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and was later showcased at the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala.

"Stolen exemplifies Prime Video's commitment to championing bold, meaningful storytelling that resonates deeply with audiences. This edge-of-the-seat thriller is more than entertainment—it holds a mirror to society, delving into powerful themes of justice, trauma, and human resilience," said Manish Menghani, director and head – content licensing, Prime Video India. "The film's recognition at prestigious international festivals, along with the support of our acclaimed executive producers Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani, and Vikramaditya Motwane, reinforces our belief in backing distinctive voices. We’re proud to present this impactful story from producer Gaurav Dhingra and debut director Karan Tejpal to a global audience, further strengthening Prime Video's position as a destination for compelling, thought-provoking cinema.”

"Cinema that is strong, unflinching, relentless and emotionally raw will always grab you from the first frame and not let go—that’s exactly what Stolen did to me," said executive producer Anurag Kashyap. "What I love about this film is its refusal to conform. For me, cinema must be fearless, and Karan Tejpal has made a film that embodies that spirit. I'm excited it's found its home on Prime Video, and the world can finally see this masterpiece thriller. This is the kind of film that challenges you, makes you jealous as a filmmaker,r and also inspires you at a time when you are clutching at straws for some homegrown cinematic hope, and that's always worth championing. Stolen did all of that to me, and I'm proud to support it.”

Talking about the film, executive producer Kiran Rao said, "Stolen is a rare film that combines thrilling narrative tension with a deeply humane core. The character of Jhumpa stayed with me long after I watched the film—her vulnerability and resilience are a reminder of the strength that lies in the most unexpected places. It’s that rare kind of cinema that captivates while drawing the audience deeper with every frame. It's heartening to bring this powerful film to Prime Video, I'm truly honoured to support this compelling film."

Executive producer Nikkhil Advani added, “I’ve always been drawn to stories that challenge convention and spark conversation - Stolen does exactly that. While its narrative is tense and gripping, it’s ultimately anchored in deep emotional resonance. My collaboration with Prime Video has always been about bringing compelling content to audiences, and I'm thrilled to continue that journey with this riveting film."

“The brilliance of Stolen lies in how it delivers suspense with soul—it's fast-paced, yet never loses its emotional core,” said executive producer Vikramaditya Motwane, “What drew me to the film was its razor-sharp narrative—every moment is deliberate, every beat purposeful. I’m proud to be part of a project like Stolen that is bold, urgent, and deeply transfixing. Karan, Gaurav, and Swapnil Salkar - Agadbumb have crafted something truly special, brought to life by a phenomenal cast. I’m excited that Stolen will stream on Prime Video, taking this story to audiences around the world.”

Gaurav Dhingra, producer and writer of Stolen, said, "Stolen is a taut, emotionally resonant thriller — a human story wrapped in urgency and suspense. As both writer and producer, crafting this narrative and watching it resonate so powerfully on the global festival circuit has been a deeply moving experience. Since its inception, Jungle Book Studio has always strived to create cinema that touches, moves & inspires audiences around the world. Karan Tejpal's directorial debut brings a distinct cinematic voice, and our phenomenal cast brings depth and authenticity to every frame. With the support of our visionary executive producers — Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani, and Vikramaditya Motwane — and our partnership with Prime Video, we've been able to realise our creative vision and take this story to audiences around the world.”

