Over the years, Bhumi Pednekar has carved a space for herself in Hindi cinema by consistently choosing roles that sit at the intersection of mainstream appeal and social relevance. From her debut in Dum Laga Ke Haisha to films such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bala, Badhaai Do, Thank You For Coming, and Bhakshak, her body of work reflects a steady engagement with stories that extend beyond conventional narratives.

Bhumi Pednekar joins LinkedIn to share reflections beyond cinema

The actor has now taken a step outside the familiar film and social media ecosystem by joining LinkedIn, positioning the move as an opportunity to engage with conversations around work, purpose and personal growth.

“LinkedIn feels like a space where I can speak about my evolution, not just as an actor, but as a person finding her voice in a changing world,” Bhumi shared, explaining her reason for joining the professional networking platform.

Beyond her on-screen work, Bhumi has also been active as an entrepreneur and environmental advocate. She leads Climate Warrior, a digital initiative focused on sustainability and climate awareness, which highlights stories of individuals and communities working toward environmental change across India.

Reflecting on her journey, she said, “I’ve lived many lives through my characters, but my truest growth has come from the work I do off-screen — from starting out as a casting assistant to becoming an actor, and now, an entrepreneur and environmental advocate.”

On LinkedIn, Bhumi intends to share perspectives on creativity, leadership, gender representation in the entertainment industry, and her ongoing work in climate advocacy. Unlike platforms driven largely by promotion and immediacy, she views this space as one that allows for longer, more considered conversations.

