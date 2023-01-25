Alisha Panwar, who was last seen in Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, is all set to make a comeback on the TV screen with Kumkum Bhagya.

Nine years back, Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia mesmerised the audience with their sizzling chemistry in Kumkum Bhagya. Since its inception, the ZEE TV show has frequently gained the top position. Currently, Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul are playing the lead in the Ektaa Kapoor show. As per the latest buzz, the serial will soon see a six-year leap, and with the leap, numerous twists and turns are planned including actress Alisha Panwar’s entry in a negative character.

Confirmed! Alisha Panwar to enter Kumkum Bhagya after the six-years leap

Yes! You read it right. Alisha, who was last seen in Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, has been kept away from TV for almost a year. Speaking of her comeback with Kumkum Bhagya with Times of India, Alisha asserted, “I have played positive roles, but I feel people have connected with my negative roles more. I played Tara in Ishq Mein Marjawan and people have been offering me negative roles after that.”

Panwar further added, “I will play a negative role in Kumkum Bhagya too. I am an obsessive lover, who falls in love with the main lead (Krishna Kaul) and creates trouble in his life.”

Elaborating about her character, Alisha said, “It is true that before the leap it was Tina who played a character madly in love with the main lead and now it will be my character after the leap. But my character is 10 times more vicious than Tina's and I am just glad that I am getting to work in a popular show like Kumkum Bhagya. The production house had earlier approached me for Nagin, but I could not do the show due to date issues.”

She concluded by saying, “Earlier people used to slot if you did similar roles, but not anymore. I also acted in Meri Gudiya, where I played a positive role. In Ishq Main Marjawan, I played both positive and negative, so I don't think I will get slotted. It is fun to play diverse roles and I am enjoying this phase in showbiz.”

Also Read: Kajol makes an appearance in Kumkum Bhagya; Prachi aka Mughda Chapekhar says, “Working with her was amazing”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.