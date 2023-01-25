comscore

Shah Rukh Khan’s slick spy actioner Pathaan releases in the world’s highest altitude movie theatre in Ladakh

Bollywood News

For the residents of Leh, anticipation is at its peak for Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited comeback in Pathaan is being screened in these inflatable theatres.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

A Mobile Digital Movie Theatre company called Picturetime known for its mission of bringing cinematic entertainment to the farthest corners of India, installed one of its state-of-the-art inflatable cinema screens in Leh, Ladakh earlier in 2021. The theatre is set up at a height of 11,562 ft, making it the world's top most spot to enjoy the latest Indian and international movies. For the residents of Leh, anticipation is at its peak for Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited comeback in Pathaan is being screened in these inflatable theatres.

While the current nail-biting temperature drops down to minus in Ladakh, with a unique ambient control theatre using state of an art heating facility, the audiences can comfortably watch the film at plus twenty degrees within the inflatable enclosure. The film will also be screened in these Mobile Digital Movie Theatres set up at Asifabad (Telegana) and Sardarshahar in Rajasthan and in Arunachal.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Sushil Chaudhary, CEO and Founder, PictureTime Digiplex, said, “The entire nation is thrilled to watch Pathaan and so are the beautiful people of Leh. It's been our continued effort to bring marquee cinematic titles to the interior locales of India. The fandom of Shah Rukh Khan spreads far and wide, and it's the first time one of his recent movies is being released in Leh. We are also doing similar screenings in Asifabad, Sardarshahar( Rajasthan) and in Arunachal. This is a happy occasion for all Shah Rukh Khan fans to come and watch their favourite star on the big screen!”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan stars alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Helmed by Siddharth Anand of War fame, the film has arrived in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

