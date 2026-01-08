Bhooth Bangla is among the most anticipated horror comedies of the year, with audiences eagerly awaiting its release. The film marks the reunion of the king of horror comedies, director Priyadarshan, and actor Akshay Kumar after 14 years, an exciting collaboration that promises pure entertainment. The excitement has only grown since the launch of the first poster, followed by an intriguing motion poster that further amplified the already soaring buzz around the film. Now, after a long wait, the film finally has its release date, and the much-awaited horror comedy is set to hit cinema halls on May 15, 2026.

The excitement has reached new heights with the biggest announcement of the day: the much-awaited Bhooth Bangla is officially releasing on 15th May 2026. With anticipation continuing to rise, the release date announcement has only intensified the buzz further. Bringing the perfect blend of horror and comedy from the masters of the genre, director Priyadarshan and superstar Akshay Kumar, the film is poised to recreate the cinematic magic audiences have been missing for a long time.

Announcing the release date, the makers took to their social media and shared the poster with the caption -"Bangle se ek khabar aayi hai! The doors open on 15th May 2026 See you in cinemas #BhoothBangla"

What truly makes Bhooth Bangla a complete entertainer is its stellar ensemble cast, featuring icons like Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Parts of the film have also been shot across Rajasthan, Jaipur, and Hyderabad, adding rich visual texture to the narrative. Seeing this powerhouse lineup reunite in a Priyadarshan film after so many years already promises a wildly entertaining cinematic ride. With this legendary comedy crew coming together once again, audiences can surely expect another magical experience on the big screen. After all, they have delivered multiple unforgettable gems in the past, so just imagine the madness when they all unite in Bhooth Bangla.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. The story is written by Akash A Kaushik and screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and Priyadarshan. The dialogues are by Rohan Shankar. Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

